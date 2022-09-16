IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and THESE states - Check weather forecast

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (September 15, 2022) said that the well-marked low-pressure area lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh & its neighbourhood, and under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and other states for next few days. Several parts of India are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the coming few days.

As per the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till September 17. IMD also said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over South Peninsular India during the next 5 days. Several northeastern states of the country are expected to witness heavy showers over the coming few days.

Rainfall is also predicted over eastern and along the western coast of India. Odisha, ghats of Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa are also likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on September 16.

Read IMD’s latest rainfall predictions here:

Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh during 15th-17th and over West Madhya Pradesh on 15th September, 2022. pic.twitter.com/UsU0d6Dm3I September 15, 2022

- Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh during 15th-17th and over West Madhya Pradesh on 15th September, 2022.

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls also likely over Uttarakhand & West Uttar Pradesh on 17th September, 2022. Isolated heavy falls likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 15th September, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over south Haryana & East Rajasthan on 15th September, 2022.

- Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch on 15th; Bihar, Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Gujarat Region on 15th & 16th; Odisha on 18th & 19th and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa during 15th-17th September.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Gujarat State on 15th and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa on 15th & 16th September, 2022.

- Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 15th & 16th September.