trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656459
NewsIndia
INDIA ALLIANCE MEETING

'Impossible For BJP To Win...': Rahul Gandhi Says INDIA Alliance Represents 60% Of Population

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), during its third meeting here on Friday, announced a 14-member coordination committee and 19-member election strategy committee to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Impossible For BJP To Win...': Rahul Gandhi Says INDIA Alliance Represents 60% Of Population

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that INDIA alliance represents 60 percent of India's population and if all parties come together then it is impossible for BJP to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The former Congress chief was addressing the media said, "This stage (INDIA alliance) represents 60 percent of India's population. If all parties come together then it is impossible for BJP to win. The task is to come together in the most efficient way possible."

"Today, two very big steps were taken. If parties on this stage unite, it is impossible for BJP to win elections. The task in front of us is to come together in the most efficient way. Forming a coordination committee and the decision to expedite seat-sharing discussions are two steps necessary to ensure that the INDIA alliance defeats the BJP," Gandhi said.


Meanwhile, The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), during its third meeting here on Friday, announced a 14-member coordination committee and 19-member election strategy committee to take on the BJP in the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The coordination committee will comprise Congress' K.C. Venugopal, NCP's Sharad Pawar, DMK's T.R. Baalu, JMM's Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Trinamool Congress' Abhishek Banerjee, AAP's Raghav Chaddha, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, JD-U's Lalan Singh, CPI's D. Raja, National Conference Omar Abdullah, and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti. The CPI-M will give the name of their party leader for the committee later.

Meanwhile in the election strategy committee, there will be Congress' Gurdeep Singh Sappal, JD-U's Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena-UBT's Anil Desai, RJD's Sanjay Yadav, NCP's P.C. Chacko, JMM's Champai Soren, Samajwadi Party's Kiranmoy Nanda, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPI-M's Arun Kumar, CPI's Binoy Viswam, National Conference's Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi, RLD's Shahid Siddiqui, RSP's NK Premachandran, AIFB's G. Devarajan, CPI-ML's Ravi Rai, VCK's Thol Thirumavalan, IUML's KM Kadar Moidin, KC- M's Jose K. Mani with as its members. Trinamool will suggest the name of their party leader later.

The opposition bloc also announced a working group for social media with Congress' Supriya Shrinate, RJD's Sumit Sharma, Samajwadi Party's Ashish Yadav and Rajeev Nigam, AAP's Chaddha, JMM's Avindani, PDP's Iltija Mehbooba, CPI-M's Pranjal, CPI's Bhalchandran Kango, NC's Ifra Ja, and CPI-ML's V Arun Kumar as its members.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train