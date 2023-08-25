In Kargil, Rahul Gandhi Claims BJP Trying To Snatch Locals' Land For Adani

Kargil: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was in Kargil for the last part of his Ladakh tour, slammed the BJP for trying to snatch the land of the people of Ladakh and hand it over to the Adani Group. He also claimed that the BJP does not give proper representation to the people of Ladakh because they want to take their land and use it for their own benefit. "BJP knows that if you get representation, they will not be able to take your land. This is all about land. They (BJP) want to give your land to Adani so that he can build his plant here, but not share anything with you. We will never let this happen," he said.

The ex-Congress chief also alleged that China was occupying Indian territory in Ladakh and that the PM lied about it. "Ladakh is a strategic place and it is clear that China has taken India's land. It is sad that the PM said in the opposition meeting that China has not taken even an inch of Ladakh. But this is a lie."

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Kargil, Ladakh says, "...Ladakh is a strategic location...One thing is very clear China has taken away India's land...It is sad that the PM in the opposition meeting said that not even an inch of Ladakh has been taken by China. This is a… pic.twitter.com/4oKeDZZAEv — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

He also talked about his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he started from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and how he could not visit Ladakh due to bad weather and administrative reasons. He said he fulfilled his wish this time by riding a motorbike.

"The purpose of the Yatra was to stand against the hate and violence spread by BJP-RSS in the country...The message of the Yatra was-'we have come to open a shop of love in the market of hate'. I saw this myself in the last few days. I could not come to Ladakh during the Yatra because of snow in winter. It was in my heart to do the Yatra in Ladakh and I did it this time on a motorbike."

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Kargil, Ladakh, "A few months ago, we walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, it was called 'Bharat Jodo Yatra. The aim was to stand against hatred & violence spread by BJP-RSS in the country...The message that came out of the Yatra was-'nafrat ke… pic.twitter.com/ES8fM0ouFQ — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

He also shared his experience of meeting locals and migrant workers from Bihar and UP and said they told him that they get full support and cooperation from Ladakhi people. He said this is in their DNA and they have the same ideology as Congress. Earlier, Gandhi interacted with some people on his way from Padum to Kargil on Thursday evening on the last day of his week-long visit to Ladakh. He also posted pictures of his interaction with people on his Facebook page.

"I got a chance to interact with many lovely people of Ladakh, on my way from Padum to Kargil shared love with them, and received a lot of it in return. Also, met the youth of Kargil and had a conversation with them."

"The stories of bravery and martyrdom from the Kargil war fill us with pride and inspire us to make sacrifices for the country," Rahul Gandhi said in a social media post. Rahul Gandhi arrived in Leh on August 17 for a two-day visit to the Union Territory and later decided to extend his tour till August 25.

He also interacted with Army veterans in the main market here on Monday. He also paid tribute to his father and former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, on his 79th birth anniversary from Pangong Lake in Ladakh on August 20