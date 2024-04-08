NEW DELHI: A week after addressing the public from the mega rally of the INDIA bloc in Delhi, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti has now set the stage for another rift between the opposition alliance. The Congress, National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party are yet to reach a seat-sharing deal in Jammu and Kashmir. Amid the delays, Mufti announced the names of three candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Mufti is set to contest the general elections from Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. Mufti is poised for a political face-off against Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), from the seat. Meanwhile, Azad is contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time since his defeat in the 2014 general elections from the Udhampur seat. Other candidates vying for the Anantnag seat are Gujjar leader Mian Altaf Ahmad from the National Conference and the Apni Party's Zaffar Iqbal Manhas.

As per the announcement made by the PDP on Sunday, Waheed Parra will contest from the Srinagar seat, while former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz will contest from the Baramulla seat.

Warming up the pitch for her bid in the upcoming election, Mehbooba Mufti slammed the BJP on the law-and-order situation in the valley. She asked why Section 144 had been imposed in Ladakh if the BJP claimed that everything was normal. She further said that throughout her activities in the Jammu and Kashmir region over the past five years, she has consistently represented the concerns of the people. The party’s manifesto and appeals are aimed at addressing the public’s issues in Parliament, added Mufti.

During a press conference, Mehbooba Mufti said that her party was willing to allocate all the seats to the allies of the INDIA bloc, but she expressed that the National Conference (NC) should not have treated the PDP with disrespect or humiliation. Earlier, both the PDP and NC revealed their intent to contest each other, giving a big blow to the dreams of the INDI Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory are scheduled to take place in five phases: April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar), and May 20 (Baramulla). Vote counting will commence on June 4th.