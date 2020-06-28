India adds 19,906 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike

India on Sunday (June 28, 2020) recorded more than 19,500 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time taking the total tally to 5.28 lakh. The highest single-day spike was recorded for the fifth consecutive day increasing the coronavirus infections by more than 15,000. The country saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 till date.
As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus cases in India stands at 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,095 deaths. The data showed 19,906 new cases, while 410 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 82,27,802 samples have been tested up to June 27 and 2,31,095 samples have been tested on Saturday.
Of the total 16,095 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 7,273 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,558 deaths, Gujarat with 1,789, Tamil Nadu with 1,025, Uttar Pradesh with 649, West Bengal with 629, Madhya Pradesh with 550, Rajasthan with 391 and Telangana with 243 deaths.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,59,133 followed by Delhi at 80,188, Tamil Nadu at 78,335, Gujarat at 30,709, Uttar Pradesh at 21,549, Rajasthan at 16,944 and West Bengal at 16,711, according to the ministry data.
Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|29
|43
|0
|72
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|6648
|5480
|157
|12285
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|122
|54
|1
|177
|4
|Assam
|2307
|4500
|9
|6816
|5
|Bihar
|2029
|6843
|59
|8931
|6
|Chandigarh
|87
|335
|6
|428
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|618
|1914
|13
|2545
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|122
|55
|0
|177
|9
|Delhi
|28329
|49301
|2558
|80188
|10
|Goa
|706
|420
|2
|1128
|11
|Gujarat
|6511
|22409
|1789
|30709
|12
|Haryana
|4737
|8472
|218
|13427
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|376
|509
|9
|894
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2648
|4225
|93
|6966
|15
|Jharkhand
|603
|1724
|12
|2339
|16
|Karnataka
|4445
|7287
|191
|11923
|17
|Kerala
|1939
|2110
|22
|4071
|18
|Ladakh
|405
|554
|1
|960
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2444
|9971
|550
|12965
|20
|Maharashtra
|67615
|84245
|7273
|159133
|21
|Manipur
|660
|432
|0
|1092
|22
|Meghalaya
|4
|42
|1
|47
|23
|Mizoram
|93
|55
|0
|148
|24
|Nagaland
|223
|164
|0
|387
|25
|Odisha
|1726
|4606
|18
|6350
|26
|Puducherry
|388
|221
|10
|619
|27
|Punjab
|1608
|3320
|128
|5056
|28
|Rajasthan
|3186
|13367
|391
|16944
|29
|Sikkim
|41
|46
|0
|87
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|33216
|44094
|1025
|78335
|31
|Telangana
|8265
|4928
|243
|13436
|32
|Tripura
|262
|1071
|1
|1334
|33
|Uttarakhand
|842
|1912
|37
|2791
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6685
|14215
|649
|21549
|35
|West Bengal
|5293
|10789
|629
|16711
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7839
|7839
|Total#
|203051
|309713
|16095
|528859
Of the 410 new deaths reported till Sunday morning, 167 were in Maharashtra, 68 in Tamil Nadu, 66 in Delhi, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Gujarat, 13 in West Bengal, 11 each in Rajasthan and Karnataka, nine in Andhra Pradesh, seven in Haryana, six each in Punjab and Telangana, four in Madhya Pradesh, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Bihar, Odisha and Puducherry.
Meanwhile, the recovery rate in India stands at 58.56 percent.