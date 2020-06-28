India adds 19,906 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike

India on Sunday (June 28, 2020) recorded more than 19,500 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time taking the total tally to 5.28 lakh. The highest single-day spike was recorded for the fifth consecutive day increasing the coronavirus infections by more than 15,000. The country saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 till date.

As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus cases in India stands at 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,095 deaths. The data showed 19,906 new cases, while 410 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 82,27,802 samples have been tested up to June 27 and 2,31,095 samples have been tested on Saturday.

Of the total 16,095 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 7,273 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,558 deaths, Gujarat with 1,789, Tamil Nadu with 1,025, Uttar Pradesh with 649, West Bengal with 629, Madhya Pradesh with 550, Rajasthan with 391 and Telangana with 243 deaths.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,59,133 followed by Delhi at 80,188, Tamil Nadu at 78,335, Gujarat at 30,709, Uttar Pradesh at 21,549, Rajasthan at 16,944 and West Bengal at 16,711, according to the ministry data.

Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 43 0 72 2 Andhra Pradesh 6648 5480 157 12285 3 Arunachal Pradesh 122 54 1 177 4 Assam 2307 4500 9 6816 5 Bihar 2029 6843 59 8931 6 Chandigarh 87 335 6 428 7 Chhattisgarh 618 1914 13 2545 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 122 55 0 177 9 Delhi 28329 49301 2558 80188 10 Goa 706 420 2 1128 11 Gujarat 6511 22409 1789 30709 12 Haryana 4737 8472 218 13427 13 Himachal Pradesh 376 509 9 894 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2648 4225 93 6966 15 Jharkhand 603 1724 12 2339 16 Karnataka 4445 7287 191 11923 17 Kerala 1939 2110 22 4071 18 Ladakh 405 554 1 960 19 Madhya Pradesh 2444 9971 550 12965 20 Maharashtra 67615 84245 7273 159133 21 Manipur 660 432 0 1092 22 Meghalaya 4 42 1 47 23 Mizoram 93 55 0 148 24 Nagaland 223 164 0 387 25 Odisha 1726 4606 18 6350 26 Puducherry 388 221 10 619 27 Punjab 1608 3320 128 5056 28 Rajasthan 3186 13367 391 16944 29 Sikkim 41 46 0 87 30 Tamil Nadu 33216 44094 1025 78335 31 Telangana 8265 4928 243 13436 32 Tripura 262 1071 1 1334 33 Uttarakhand 842 1912 37 2791 34 Uttar Pradesh 6685 14215 649 21549 35 West Bengal 5293 10789 629 16711 Cases being reassigned to states 7839 7839 Total# 203051 309713 16095 528859

Of the 410 new deaths reported till Sunday morning, 167 were in Maharashtra, 68 in Tamil Nadu, 66 in Delhi, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Gujarat, 13 in West Bengal, 11 each in Rajasthan and Karnataka, nine in Andhra Pradesh, seven in Haryana, six each in Punjab and Telangana, four in Madhya Pradesh, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Bihar, Odisha and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in India stands at 58.56 percent.