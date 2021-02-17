India aiming to cut energy import dependence, focus now on using renewable sources of energy: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 17, 2021) stated that India is aiming to cut energy import dependence and that country's focus is now on using renewable sources of energy.

PM Modi while laying the foundation of key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu said, "India is working to meet the growing energy demand. India is also reducing our energy import dependence. At the same time, we are also diversifying our import sources."

During the video conference address, PM Narendra Modi also stated, "Today, India is increasing the share of energy from renewable sources. By 2030, 40% of all energy will be generated from green energy sources. CPCL's new Gasoline desulphurisation Unit at its refinery in Manali inaugurated today is another effort for a greener future. The refinery will now produce low sulphur environment-friendly fuel of BS-VI specification."

Inaugurating important projects relating to Aatmanirbharta in the energy sector. https://t.co/wEW11egO7j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2021

Prime Minister Modi began his address by sharing two facts and stated, "In 2019-20, India imported over 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas to meet the demand. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy import-dependent? I do not want to criticise anyone but I want to say: Had we focused on these subjects much earlier, our middle class would not be burdened."

He expressed that it is everyone's collective duty to work towards clean and green sources of energy and to reduce energy dependence.

"Our Government is sensitive to the concerns of the middle class. That is why India is now increasing the focus on ethanol to help farmers and consumers. Furthering usage of solar power to become a leader in the sector. Encouraging public transport to make people’s lives productive and easy. Embracing alternative sources like LED Bulbs to enable huge savings for middle-class households," PM said.

PM Modi dedicated to the nation the Ramanathapuram – Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline and Gasoline Desulphurisation Unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Manali.

He also laid the foundation stone of Cauvery Basin Refinery at Nagapattinam. He stated that over Rs 50,000 crore worth of oil and gas projects have been approved for implementation in Tamil Nadu in the last 6 years.

Talking about the overseas presence of Indian oil and gas companies, the Prime Minister said, "Today, Indian Oil and Gas companies are present in 27 countries with investments worth approximately Rupees two lakh seventy thousand crores."

PM Modi also said that the Centre has planned to spend Rs 7.5 lakh crore in creating oil and gas infrastructure over five years.



