India, China hold talks to reach mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement: MEA

New Delhi: Amid border standoff at Line of Actual Control (LAC), India and China met on Friday (March 12) to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points.

In the 21st meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) conducted today, India and China reviewed the situation along LAC in eastern Ladakh.

In the in-depth discussions held between the countries, working towards restoration of peace and tranquility in border areas was discussed. “They agreed that the completion of the disengagement in North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake provided a good basis for the two sides to work towards early resolution of these remaining issues,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in its statement.

“They should continue dialogue to reach mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points at earliest. This would enable two sides to look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas,” the statement added.

“The two sides agreed to maintain close communication and dialogue through both the diplomatic and military channels. In this regard, they agreed to convene the 11th round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date so that two sides could work towards complete disengagement from the remaining friction areas,” MEA said.

The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the MEA, while the Chinese delegation was led by Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.