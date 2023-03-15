'India Could Have Won One More Oscar If....': KT Rama Rao's Dig At PM Narendra Modi After RRR's Success

NIZAMABAD: Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that India could have won one more Oscar award if the latter was nominated under the Best Actor category. "If we would have sent PM Modi there, then we would have also got another Oscar award for best acting. He had said that Rs 15 lakh would be credited once he comes to the power. Any one of you got 15 lakh? Did you get? Where did these Rs 15 lakh go?" KTR said during a public meeting held at the Jukkal constituency in Kamareddy district.

He also said that the Prime Minister is `looting` the country for the sake of Adani. "PM is "God" for Adani. The wealth of the country is being looted and that money is being credited in the accounts of his friend (Adani) and collecting `chanda` and then trying to destroy opposition parties by purchasing MLAs and then come here and show their acting skills," he further said.

"What did the Congress do for the state in the last 55 years? Why should a chance be given to leaders who haven`t done anything when they had the chance?" he remarked. The minister also attacked PM Modi-led Centre for the hike in the LPG prices."Centre increased the petrol price from Rs 70 to Rs 115 per litre. The gas cylinder is now Rs 1200 from the earlier Rs 400," KTR added.

After SS Rajamouli`s `RRR` won an Oscar in the category of `Best Original Song` on Monday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao hit out at BJP`s Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay by sharing an old video where he purportedly heard threatening to burn the film`s reels as well as theatres where it is screened. "Not before long, the SAME Bigot will tell you the Award was given only because of Modi," tweeted KT Rama Rao. KTR made the scathing remark after the BJP state chief congratulated the entire team of `RRR` on winning the award for `Best Original Song` at the 95th Academy Awards.