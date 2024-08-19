India Declines Mediation In Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Offers To Relay Messages Instead

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his upcoming visit to Kyiv on August 23, India has clarified its stance on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This visit, marking the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since its independence in 1991, comes amid rising international attention on India's potential role in the conflict. However, Indian officials have firmly ruled out the possibility of mediating between the two nations, according to sources familiar with the situation.

India’s Stand On Mediation

Despite requests from Ukraine for a more active role in peace negotiations, India has decided against taking on a direct mediatory role. Instead, India has offered to act as a conduit for passing messages between the warring sides. This approach aligns with India’s longstanding position of promoting dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means to resolve the conflict.

Strategic Relations with Russia

India’s reluctance to assume a mediatory role stems in part from its strategic relationship with Russia. Russia is a key supplier of military hardware to India, providing nearly 60% of the arsenal for India's armed forces. Additionally, Russia has become one of India's top crude oil suppliers, especially after Western sanctions were imposed following the invasion of Ukraine. This complex relationship influences India's diplomatic approach to the conflict.

While India is not stepping into a mediatory role, it has played a significant part in facilitating communication on critical issues between Russia and Ukraine. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has previously acknowledged India’s involvement in passing messages on matters such as the Black Sea grain deal and the safety concerns surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. In various interactions, Jaishankar highlighted how India has used its close ties with Russia to convey important messages, contributing to efforts aimed at resolving specific issues.