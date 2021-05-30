India fighting COVID-19 with all its strength, says PM Narendra Modi during Mann ki Baat address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 30, 2021) addressed the 77th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and said that India is fighting COVID-19 with all its strength.

PM Modi called coronavirus the biggest pandemic in the last hundred years and said, "Nation is fighting COVID-19 with all its strength."

During his monthly radio programme address, the Prime Minister also spoke on the oxygen demand in the country and said that in normal times, the daily production of liquid medical oxygen was 900 MT, while it has now risen over 10 times to nearly 9,500 MT.

PM Modi added that India's front-line workers have played a remarkable role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister also spoke on the recent cyclones in the country and said that his thoughts are with those affected.

PM Modi stated that more lives were saved compared to the past. He added that the Centre, State governments and local administration have come together to face this calamity and appreciated those involved in cyclone relief efforts.

"My dear countrymen, however big the challenge be, India’s victory-resolve, her Vijay-Sankalp has always been equal in magnitude. Her collective strength and our spirit of service has always rescued the country from the midst of every storm," the Prime Minister expressed.

He also spoke on the BJP Government completing seven years in the Centre and said that over these years, the country has followed the mantra of 'Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikas, Sabka-Vishwas'.

"All of us have worked every moment with dedication in the service of the country," he said.

"Whatever we have accomplished in these 7 years, it has been of the country, of the countrymen. Together, we have experienced many moments of national pride in these years," PM Modi added.



Live TV