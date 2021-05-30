India records 1.65 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3460 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 1.65 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,460 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed on Sunday (May 30, 2021).

There were 1,65,553 fresh infections that took the country's total caseload to 2,78,94,800. There are now 21,14,508 active cases across the country.

India has witnessed over 2.54 crore recoveries besides 3.25 lakh coronavirus-related fatalities.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the daily new coronavirus cases are lowest in the last 46 days.

2,76,309 patients have also recovered between Saturday and Sunday morning and the Recovery Rate has now increased to 91.25%.

More daily recoveries have been recorded than daily new cases for the 17th successive day.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 9.36%, whereas the daily positivity rate at 8.02% and is less than 10% for the sixth consecutive day.

The Indian Council of Medical Research stated that a total of 34,31,83,748 samples have been tested up to May 29, of which, 20,63,839 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India has administered more than 21 crore vaccine doses, of which, 1.82 crore beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years across 37 states and UTs have got their first shot.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that over 167 million persons have been administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is nearly 1 in every 8 Indians getting vaccinated in a country of over 1.37 billion people.

"Looking at the actual target population of 18+ of 944.7 million, the number goes up to ~17.67% or 2 in every 11 Indians," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare added.



