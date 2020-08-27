India gifts 36 vehicles, including 10 troop carriers, to Uganda

India has gifted 36 vehicles, including 10 buses,10 troop carriers, 2 ambulances and 14 motorcycles to Uganda for civilian use and for Uganda's defence force. It may be recalled that during his visit to Uganda in July 2018, PM Narendra Modi had announced to gift vehicles to Ugandan government.

The vehicles were handed over by India's High Commissioner to Uganda Ajay Kumar to Uganda's Defence Minister Adolf Mwesige.

"India aims to support Africa when it come to its defence needs. India remains committed to supporting African countries in their economic development and capacity building," a release from the Indian high commission in Uganda said.

Earlier in 2020, the first India Africa defence ministers conclave took place in Lucknow. Over 154 delegates from Africa including Defence Ministers from 14 African countries, Member of Parliament, 19 Defence and Service Chiefs and 8 Permanent Secretaries from 38 African countries participated in the Conclave.

During his visit to Uganda in 2018, PM Modi had also addresses Parliament of Uganda. But his audience was not just the Ugandan government as he had used the opportunity to address Africa as a whole. And in this address, he had offered a vision of cooperation that placed India as the only viable alternative to growing Chinese engagement on the continent.