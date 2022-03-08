India has set a net-zero carbon emissions target by 2070, must accelerate green projects: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it's necessary to accelerate environment-friendly projects to ensure net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2070. Stressing on the fact that green financing is the need of the hour, Modi said, "India has set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2070. To speed up work on this, it's necessary to accelerate environment-friendly projects" Modi was speaking at a webinar on ‘Financing for Growth & Aspirational Economy’.

Modi said entrepreneurship and innovation are key when it comes to start-ups flourishing. "Our start-ups can grow only when we encourage entrepreneurship, lay stress on innovation, focus on new business areas. The financing sector needs to look at new futuristic ideas, innovative financing of initiatives, and sustainable risk management," said Modi at the webinar.

The prime minister also said that in the Budget 2022-23, the government has taken many steps to ensure that the momentum of rapid growth is maintained. "In the Budget, the government has taken many steps to continue the momentum of rapid growth. By encouraging foreign capital flows, reducing tax on infrastructure investment, creating institutions like NIIF, Gift City, new DFIs, we have tried to accelerate financial and economic growth," Modi said.

The PM also hailed women's power on the occasion of International Women's Day. "I extend my greetings on International Women's Day 2022. As we hold discussions regarding the Budget today, it is a matter of pride that India has a woman finance minister who presented a progressive budget," Modi highlighted.

