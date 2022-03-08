International Women's Day 2022: Animated Google Doodle gives a glimpse into everyday lives of women

It's International Women's Day today - March 8 - and the search engine giant Google has come up with a special Doodle to celebrate women in our society. Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer has illustrated today's Doodle.

It's not one or few famous women that the Doodle pays tribute to. Rather, the animated doodle recognises and pays tribute to every woman and the diverse roles they play in society - be it a homemaker, scientist, working professional, among others.

"Today’s annual International Women’s Day Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures. From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today’s Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities," Google said as they wished women worldwide on this special day.

International Women's Day is celebrated in a variety of ways worldwide; it is a public holiday in several countries and is observed socially or locally in others.

Also Read: International Women’s Day 2022: Read inspiring quotes by indomitable women

The theme of 2022 International Women’s Day is “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”. "The year 2022 is pivotal for achieving gender equality in the context of climate change and environmental and disaster risk reduction, which are some of the greatest global challenges of the twenty-first century. Without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future remains beyond our reach. This year’s IWD observance is in recognition and celebration of the women and girls who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation and response, and to honour their leadership and contribution towards a sustainable future," a statement by UN Women reads.

Live TV