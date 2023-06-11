India In Grip Of Communal Tension; BJP Indulging In Individual Worship: JD(U) Leader

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson and former MLC Ranbir Nandan on Sunday slammed the BJP for pushing the country into communal tension and severe unemployment. Nandan also accused the BJP of indulging in individual worship, a remark targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar broke ties with the NDA and returned to Mahagathbandhan in August last year. Since then, CM Kumar has been actively meeting regional and national political leaders to form a united opposition against the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in which PM Modi will seek a third straight term.

Speaking in Patna, Nandan said that the people of this country never accepted Nathu Ram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi. He said the forces idolising Godse and trying to tamper with the rich Indian culture and history have been mitigated. Lashing out at the BJP, he said that the ruling party could have led the country to the path of development in the last nine years but it indulged in individual worship leaving the country in complete disarray. "The country is in the grip of communal tension and facing an acute financial crisis and severe unemployment," he added.

Ranbir Nandan said that the farmers are suffering as the government has made only hollow promises for their uplift. "None of the initiatives including the smart city project, Namami Gange and ideal village have been completed. The BJP appears desperate as it has no agenda for 2024 polls," he added.

The JDU leader said that the opposition unity move initiated by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar would eventually lead to the ouster of the present regime. "Any movement that began from Bihar has reached its logical conclusion and changed the course of political history. The JP movement is the perfect example in this context," he said.

Ranbir Nandan said the BJP has become apprehensive of the outcome of the opposition unity move and, therefore, indulging in all sorts of disruptive agenda to divert people's attention. "But the die for the saffron forces is cast this time. The BJP is bound to lose the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat," he added.