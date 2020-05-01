India issues demarche to Pakistan for killing its civilian in ceasefire violation

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday in a demarche lodged a strong protest with the Pakistani high commission over the killing of an Indian citizen in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces on April 30 took place in Krishna Ghati Sector of Jammu and Kashmir where 16-year-old Gul Faraz was killed. Another civilian, 36-year-old Zafar Iqbal was injured.

The Pakistan Army has carried out more than 1,518 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far in 2020. While asking the country to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding, India instructed Pakistan to desist from such acts. The issue of unprovoked ceasefire violation has been also raised during the weekly Director Generals Military Operations talks.

India, on March 13, also had issued a demarche to Pakistan over the killing of three of its civilians in ceasefire violations. Pakistan in ceasefire violation on April 12 in Chowkibal and Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir killed three Indian civilians, including women and a minor child.

Pakistan in ceasefire violation killed 34-year-old Shamima Begum, 17-year old Javid Ahmad Khan of Reddi Chowkibal and 8-year old Zeeshan Bashir, resident of Tumna.