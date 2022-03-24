हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India logs 1,938 Covid-19 cases, 67 fatalities in last 24 hours amid fourth wave scare

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: With 1,938 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,14,687, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday (March 24, 2022). 

India’s death toll has climbed to 5,16,672 with 67 daily fatalities today. The active cases further declined to 22,427 in the country. 

The country also reported 2,531 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,75,588, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

A reduction of 660 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent. 

The nation’s daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.35 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 182.23 crore on Thursday at 8 am. 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,61,954 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country and so far, over 78.49 crore tests have been done.

