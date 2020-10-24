India, Myanmar working to jointly produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: India and Myanmar are likely to collaborate on development of COVID-19 vaccine with the first round of discussion taking place earlier this week. Key officials from both sides held a virtual discussion on the possible joint production, distribution and supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla During his visit to Myanmar had hinted at India’s willingness to prioritize Myanmar in sharing vaccines. It was during the meet this earlier this month that Shringla handed over 3000 vials of Remdesivir to state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as a symbol of India‘s commitment to helping Myanmar mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

On collaboration against COVID Myanmar's envoy Moe Kyaw Aung told WION, "We have informed to the Indian side that Myanmar will participate in the development of a vaccine."

Amid the COVID crisis, India has been reaching out to countries in the region and across the world and Myanmar is no different. India provided more than $1 million worth of COVID assistance to Myanmar.

The e-ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation) Programme courses related to COVID-19 pandemic conducted by Indian Institutes such as AIIMS in Raipur, Bhubaneshwar and Jodhpur, PGI Chandigarh etc. has registered healthy participation from Myanmar side.

The increase in engagement is in line with India's stated policy that India's vaccine will be used to help all humanity. Indian PM Modi during his speech at United Nations General Assembly in September said, "As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today.

India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. We are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials in India and in our neighbourhood. India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of Vaccines."

Amid the pandemic, India had sent anti covid medicines to around 150 countries. Indian Scientists and Research Teams are collaborating and strengthening the research capacities in neighbouring countries like Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal and Sri Lanka when it comes to the pandemic. New Delhi has received requests from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Qatar and Bhutan for clinical trials in their countries.