India records 5th COVID-19 coronavirus death as 63-year-old man dies in Mumbai

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in India jumped to five on Sunday (March 22) after a 63-year-old COVID-19 patients succumbed to the deadly virus. According to hospital sources, the patient who tested positive for coronavirus had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. The man was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on March 21.

In a related development, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed on Sunday that the number of COVID-9 cases in India has gone up to 324. The total includes 296 active cases, 23 recovered cases and five fatalities.

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across India, the country is witnessing a 'Janata Curfew' following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to fight the coronavirus menace. The 'Janata curfew' got underway at 7 am and will continue till 9pm. Millions of people across India are at home on Sunday as part of the social distancing exercise to stop the spread of the virus. Streets and nmarkets across India are deserted as majority of the shops are shut in solidarity with PM Modi's 'Janata Curfew' call.

Minutes before the 'Janata Curfew' came into effect on Sunday, PM Modi said that 14 hours stay-at-home for millions of Indians would "add tremendous strength to the fight" against COVID-19 or coronavirus menace.

"In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come," tweeted PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Punjab on Sunday became the fifth state to announce a lockdown till March 31 to battle the deadly virus.