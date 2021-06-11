हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 3,403 deaths in last 24 hours, reports 91,702 new COVID-19 cases

India recorded 91,702 new COVID-19 cases and 3,403 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday (June 11, 2021).

Representational Image

New Delhi: India recorded 91,702 new COVID-19 cases and 3,403 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday (June 11, 2021).

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 2,92,74,823, of which, 3,63,079 have succumbed to the virus, while 11,21,671 are active cases.

Meanwhile, Doctors from AIIMS and members from the national task force on COVID-19, have recommended that there is no need to vaccinate people who had documented COVID-19 infection and underlined that mass, indiscriminate, and incomplete vaccination can also trigger the emergence of mutant strains.

A Joint Task Force of eminent public health experts of India was constituted by the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA) and the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) in April 2020 to advise the Government of India for containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, news agency ANI reported.

