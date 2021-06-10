India records 6,148 deaths in last 24 hours, reports 94,052 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India recorded 94,052 new COVID-19 cases and 6,148 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday (June 10, 2021).

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 2,91,83,121, of which, 3,59,676 have succumbed to the virus, while 11,67,952 are active cases.

Total discharges: 2,76,55,493

Death toll: 3,59,676

Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that 37,21,98,253 samples tested for COVID-19, up to June 9, 2021. Of these, 20,04,690 samples were tested yesterday.”

The health ministry also revealed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has increased to 23,90,58,360.

The Centre on Wednesday come out with a comprehensive guideline for the management of COVID-19 among children key among which is the non-prescription of anti-viral drug Remdesivir, also, rational use of HRCT imaging has been suggested.

"There is lack of sufficient safety and efficacy data with respect to Remdesivir in children below 18 years of age," the guidelines said not recommending Remdesivir (an emergency use authorization drug) in children.

