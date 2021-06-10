हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India records 6,148 deaths in last 24 hours, reports 94,052 new COVID-19 cases

India recorded 94,052 new COVID-19 cases and 6,148 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday (June 10, 2021).

India records 6,148 deaths in last 24 hours, reports 94,052 new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image

New Delhi: India recorded 94,052 new COVID-19 cases and 6,148 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday (June 10, 2021).

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 2,91,83,121, of which, 3,59,676 have succumbed to the virus, while 11,67,952 are active cases.

Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that 37,21,98,253 samples tested for COVID-19, up to June 9, 2021. Of these, 20,04,690 samples were tested yesterday.”

The health ministry also revealed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has increased to 23,90,58,360.

The Centre on Wednesday come out with a comprehensive guideline for the management of COVID-19 among children key among which is the non-prescription of anti-viral drug Remdesivir, also, rational use of HRCT imaging has been suggested.

"There is lack of sufficient safety and efficacy data with respect to Remdesivir in children below 18 years of age," the guidelines said not recommending Remdesivir (an emergency use authorization drug) in children.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 death
Next
Story

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh blames rain for 4-storey building collapse in Mumbai

Must Watch

PT4M8S

DNA: Unmanned drone refuels aircraft in mid-air