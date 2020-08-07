India records highest single-day spike of 62538 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 20 lakh mark

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 20 lakh mark on Friday (August 7) with more than 62,000 cases recorded in a single day, making it the highest number of cases recorded in 24 hours till date.

As per the Ministry of Health data, 62538 coronavirus cases and 886 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus data in India now stands at 2027074 which includes 1378105 recovered cases and 41585 deaths.

The active cases in India stands at 607384.

The recovery rate in India surged to 67.98 percent and the positivity rate is at 10.88 percent.

The country became the third nation to record more than 2 million cases of the novel coronavirus, behind the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further to smaller towns and rural areas. The COVID-19 tally had crossed 19 lakh just two days back. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh and 59 days more to cross the 10-lakh mark. Thereafter it took just 21 days more to go past 20 lakh.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 2,27,88,393 samples have been tested for coronavirus infection up to August 6 with 6,39,042 being tested on Thursday.

This was the ninth day in a row that the COVID-19 tally increased by more than 50,000 and the first time the tally crossed 60,000 mark.

