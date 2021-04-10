हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India registers over 1.45 lakh new COVID-19 infections, active cases breach 10-lakh mark

Amid a massive surge in new COVID-19 cases, India registered 145,384 daily cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed. 

File Photo

As per the data available at 8 AM on Saturday (April 10), the caseload in India stands at 1,32,05,926. While the active cases have breached the 10-lakh mark again after a period of six-and-a-half months, death toll reached 1,68,436 with 794 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. 

The daily cases have been on a steady increase for 31 consecutive days now. The total active caseload has logged 10,46,631, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 90.80 per cent.

The number of people recovered from the virus stands at 1,19,90,859, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.28 per cent. 

With 11,73,219 samples getting tested on Friday, the total samples reached 25,52,14,803, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data showed. 

Out of the total deaths recorded in the country,  Maharashtra accounted for 57,329, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,863), Karnataka (12,813), Delhi (11,196), West Bengal (10,378), Uttar Pradesh (9,039), Punjab (7,390) and Andhra Pradesh (7,279).

India had on Friday recorded over 1.31 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 1,30,60,542. While 780 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll in the country to 1,67,642. 

(With PTI inputs)

