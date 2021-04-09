India registers over 1.31 lakh new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day surge so far

New Delhi: In an alarming surge, India reported 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 1,30,60,542.

As per Ministry of Health data available on Friday (April 9), 780 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 1,67,642. The active caseload stands at 9,79,608, while as many as 61,899 people were discharged or recovered on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries to 1,19,13,292.

It is the fourth consecutive day when India has reported more than 1 lakh cases in a single day. On Thursday, India recorded over 1.26 lakh new COVID-19 daily cases, mounting the caseload to 1,29,28,574.

Meanwhile, 13,64,205 samples were tested for COVID-19 infection on Thursday. With this, the total samples tested in the country reached 25,40,41,584, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data stated. Around 9,43,34,262 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccination in the country so far.

Addressing the sudden spike in coronavirus cases due to the second wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with chief ministers of states and union territories (UT) on Thursday. He called for the celebration of vaccine festival or ‘Tika Utsav’ between April 11-14 which will aim to inoculate maximum number of eligible beneficiaries. The PM also ruled out the possibility of a complete lockdown and emphasised the need to work on war footing again to fight against the pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)

