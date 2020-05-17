India reported 10,000 cases by April 14, touches 90,000 on May 17

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in India is inching towards 1 lakh and is only behind 10 countries in the world. The COVID-19 infection that was first reported on January 30, 2020, in India surged to 90,927, by Sunday (May 17, 2020) 9 AM, according to the Ministry of Health.

India with 4,987 new cases in the last 24 hours saw a record number of cases in a day. The last highest spike was recorded on May 11 when around 4,213 new cases and 97 death were recorded in a day.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate saw an improvement as it increased to 37.51 percent.

Number of COVID-19 cases by days:

Number of cases Days taken Date 1- 10,000 75 days January 30 - April 14 10,000-20,000 8 days April 15 - April 22 20,000-30,000 7 days April 23 - April 29 30,000-40,000 4 days April 30 - May 3 40,000-50,000 3 days May 4 - May 7 50,000-60,000 3 days May 8 - May 10 60,000-70,000 2 days May 11 - May 12 70,000-80,000 3 days May 13 - May 15 80,000-90,000 2 days May 16 - May 17

Here is the list of states/UTs that added the most number of cases in the last 24 hours to India's total count:

1. Maharashtra: 1,606

2. Gujarat: 1,057

3. Tamil Nadu: 477

4. Delhi: 438

5. Rajasthan: 233

6. Uttar Pradesh: 201

7. Madhya Pradesh: 194

8. Bihar: 161

9. West Bengal: 115

10. Jammu and Kashmir: 108

Most number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours in India:

1. Maharashtra: 67

2. Gujarat: 19

3. Uttar Pradesh: 9

4. West Bengal: 7

5. Delhi: 6