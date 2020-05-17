India reported 10,000 cases by April 14, touches 90,000 on May 17

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in India is inching towards 1 lakh and is only behind 10 countries in the world. The COVID-19 infection that was first reported on January 30, 2020, in India surged to 90,927, by Sunday (May 17, 2020) 9 AM, according to the Ministry of Health.
India with 4,987 new cases in the last 24 hours saw a record number of cases in a day. The last highest spike was recorded on May 11 when around 4,213 new cases and 97 death were recorded in a day.
Meanwhile, the recovery rate saw an improvement as it increased to 37.51 percent.
Number of COVID-19 cases by days:
|Number of cases
|Days taken
|Date
|1- 10,000
|75 days
|January 30 - April 14
|10,000-20,000
|8 days
|April 15 - April 22
|20,000-30,000
|7 days
|April 23 - April 29
|30,000-40,000
|4 days
|April 30 - May 3
|40,000-50,000
|3 days
|May 4 - May 7
|50,000-60,000
|3 days
|May 8 - May 10
|60,000-70,000
|2 days
|May 11 - May 12
|70,000-80,000
|3 days
|May 13 - May 15
|80,000-90,000
|2 days
|May 16 - May 17
Here is the list of states/UTs that added the most number of cases in the last 24 hours to India's total count:
1. Maharashtra: 1,606
2. Gujarat: 1,057
3. Tamil Nadu: 477
4. Delhi: 438
5. Rajasthan: 233
6. Uttar Pradesh: 201
7. Madhya Pradesh: 194
8. Bihar: 161
9. West Bengal: 115
10. Jammu and Kashmir: 108
Most number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours in India:
1. Maharashtra: 67
2. Gujarat: 19
3. Uttar Pradesh: 9
4. West Bengal: 7
5. Delhi: 6