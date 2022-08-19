NewsIndia
COVID 19

India reports 15,754 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 1,01,830

Active cases in the country increased to 1,01,830, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 10:46 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • 15,754 new COVID cases recorded on Friday with 39 fatalities
  • Active cases in the country increased to 1,01,830
  • The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.47 per cent

Trending Photos

India reports 15,754 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 1,01,830

New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 15,754 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,43,14,618, with the active cases increasing to 1,01,830, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,27,253 with 47 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprised 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 487 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.47 per cent, and weekly at 3.90 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,85,535, while the overall fatality rate has been 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry, a total of 209.27 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Also Read: Delhi's Covid positivity rate dips below 10%; 1,964 new cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and 50 lakh on September 16, the same year. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 39 new fatalities were composed of eight from Delhi, six from Maharashtra,four from Karnataka, three each from Punjab, Rajastha, and West Bengal, two each from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

Live Tv

COVID 19india covid casesCovid Deaths IndiaCOVID active casesUnion Health Ministry

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
DNA Video
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
DNA Video
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?