Delhi's Covid positivity rate dips below 10%; 1,964 new cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

The positivity rate has come down to below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 10:21 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,964 fresh COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 percent, while eight more people died of the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. Active cases are 6,826.

With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,90,355 and the death toll to 26,408, as per the latest bulletin. The fresh cases came out of 20,844 tests, the bulletin said.

Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. It had come down to below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight.

The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.

Image source: ANI (twitter)

On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease. Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.

Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent and five fatalities. A day before, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.

On Friday, the city saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

