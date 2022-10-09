NewsIndia
COVID-19 CASES

India reports further dip in new Covid-19 cases, records 2,756 fresh infections

The active caseload of the country presently stands at 28,593, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country`s total positive cases

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 12:58 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • India reported 2,756 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday in the last 24 hours, against 2,797 infections recorded on the previous day
  • The country has recorded 21 more Covid-related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,799
  • The recovery of 3,393 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,54,621

New Delhi: India reported 2,756 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday in the last 24 hours, against 2,797 infections recorded on the previous day, said Union Health Ministry. In the same period, the country has recorded 21 more Covid-related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,799, as per the report. Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 28,593, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country`s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,393 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,54,621. Consequently, India`s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent. India`s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.15 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.28 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,39,546 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.69 crore. As of Sunday morning, India`s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.97 crore. Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

