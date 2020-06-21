India reports highest single-day spike with 15,413 new COVID-19 cases; total tally crosses 4 lakh

New Delhi: India on Sunday (June 21, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike in infections so far with 15,413 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country crossed 4 lakh mark.
As per the Ministry of Health data, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 4,10,461 cases which include 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 recovered/migrated cases, and 13,254 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.
With 1,28,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 56,845 and Delhi 56,746. Delhi reported its highest single-day increase of 3,630 new coronavirus cases. With this, the state’s tally rose to 56,746. The toll rose to 2,112 with 77 deaths. As many as 7,725 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 31,294.
Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus cases across the country:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|36
|0
|47
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|4240
|4111
|101
|8452
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|121
|14
|0
|135
|4
|Assam
|1856
|3039
|9
|4904
|5
|Bihar
|1952
|5529
|52
|7533
|6
|Chandigarh
|82
|316
|6
|404
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|636
|1394
|11
|2041
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|42
|26
|0
|68
|9
|Delhi
|23340
|31294
|2112
|56746
|10
|Goa
|625
|129
|0
|754
|11
|Gujarat
|6348
|18694
|1638
|26680
|12
|Haryana
|4946
|5128
|149
|10223
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|235
|413
|8
|656
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2417
|3336
|81
|5834
|15
|Jharkhand
|619
|1335
|11
|1965
|16
|Karnataka
|3174
|5391
|132
|8697
|17
|Kerala
|1450
|1568
|21
|3039
|18
|Ladakh
|718
|117
|1
|836
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2343
|8880
|501
|11724
|20
|Maharashtra
|58068
|64153
|5984
|128205
|21
|Manipur
|545
|232
|0
|777
|22
|Meghalaya
|10
|33
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|131
|9
|0
|140
|24
|Nagaland
|63
|138
|0
|201
|25
|Odisha
|1310
|3534
|12
|4856
|26
|Puducherry
|161
|118
|7
|286
|27
|Punjab
|1176
|2678
|98
|3952
|28
|Rajasthan
|2925
|11274
|337
|14536
|29
|Sikkim
|45
|25
|0
|70
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|24825
|31316
|704
|56845
|31
|Telangana
|3363
|3506
|203
|7072
|32
|Tripura
|505
|680
|1
|1186
|33
|Uttarakhand
|824
|1450
|27
|2301
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6092
|9995
|507
|16594
|35
|West Bengal
|5126
|7865
|540
|13531
|Cases being reassigned to states
|9127
|9127
|Total#
|169451
|227756
|13254
|410461
Meanwhile, the recovery rate in India stands at 55.48 percent. A total of 68,07,226 samples were tested in India till date and 1,90,730 samples were tested in the last 24 hour as per the ICMR.