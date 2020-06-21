India reports highest single-day spike with 15,413 new COVID-19 cases; total tally crosses 4 lakh

New Delhi: India on Sunday (June 21, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike in infections so far with 15,413 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country crossed 4 lakh mark.

As per the Ministry of Health data, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 4,10,461 cases which include 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 recovered/migrated cases, and 13,254 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

With 1,28,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 56,845 and Delhi 56,746. Delhi reported its highest single-day increase of 3,630 new coronavirus cases. With this, the state’s tally rose to 56,746. The toll rose to 2,112 with 77 deaths. As many as 7,725 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 31,294.

Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus cases across the country:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 36 0 47 2 Andhra Pradesh 4240 4111 101 8452 3 Arunachal Pradesh 121 14 0 135 4 Assam 1856 3039 9 4904 5 Bihar 1952 5529 52 7533 6 Chandigarh 82 316 6 404 7 Chhattisgarh 636 1394 11 2041 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 42 26 0 68 9 Delhi 23340 31294 2112 56746 10 Goa 625 129 0 754 11 Gujarat 6348 18694 1638 26680 12 Haryana 4946 5128 149 10223 13 Himachal Pradesh 235 413 8 656 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2417 3336 81 5834 15 Jharkhand 619 1335 11 1965 16 Karnataka 3174 5391 132 8697 17 Kerala 1450 1568 21 3039 18 Ladakh 718 117 1 836 19 Madhya Pradesh 2343 8880 501 11724 20 Maharashtra 58068 64153 5984 128205 21 Manipur 545 232 0 777 22 Meghalaya 10 33 1 44 23 Mizoram 131 9 0 140 24 Nagaland 63 138 0 201 25 Odisha 1310 3534 12 4856 26 Puducherry 161 118 7 286 27 Punjab 1176 2678 98 3952 28 Rajasthan 2925 11274 337 14536 29 Sikkim 45 25 0 70 30 Tamil Nadu 24825 31316 704 56845 31 Telangana 3363 3506 203 7072 32 Tripura 505 680 1 1186 33 Uttarakhand 824 1450 27 2301 34 Uttar Pradesh 6092 9995 507 16594 35 West Bengal 5126 7865 540 13531 Cases being reassigned to states 9127 9127 Total# 169451 227756 13254 410461

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in India stands at 55.48 percent. A total of 68,07,226 samples were tested in India till date and 1,90,730 samples were tested in the last 24 hour as per the ICMR.