India sees another highest single-day spike of 11929 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases; total tally at 3.20 lakh

New Delhi: India on Sunday (June 14, 2020) recorded more than 11,000 cases in the last 24 hours making it the highest jump recorded in a day since the coronavirus outbreak. The total tally crossed 3.20 lakh on and the death toll was at 9,195.
As per the Ministry of Health data, total coronavirus cases in India stand at 3,20,922 including 1,49,348 active cases, 1,62,379 cured/discharged/migrated and 9195 deaths.
Of the 311 more deaths, 113 were from Maharashtra, followed by 57 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat and 30 in Tamil Nadu.
There were 20 more fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Rajasthan. Haryana and Telangana registered eight more coronavirus deaths each, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar.
Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand reported two deaths each. Of the total 9,195 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,830 fatalities, followed 1,448 by Gujarat and 1,271 in Delhi.
Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India:
|No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|33
|0
|38
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2688
|3195
|82
|5965
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|83
|4
|0
|87
|4
|Assam
|2126
|1584
|8
|3718
|5
|Bihar
|2295
|3956
|39
|6290
|6
|Chandigarh
|54
|286
|5
|345
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|875
|631
|6
|1512
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|33
|2
|0
|35
|9
|Delhi
|22742
|14945
|1271
|38958
|10
|Goa
|453
|70
|0
|523
|11
|Gujarat
|5707
|15883
|1448
|23038
|12
|Haryana
|3868
|2803
|78
|6749
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|183
|313
|6
|502
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2554
|2269
|55
|4878
|15
|Jharkhand
|887
|816
|8
|1711
|16
|Karnataka
|3095
|3648
|81
|6824
|17
|Kerala
|1342
|1046
|19
|2407
|18
|Ladakh
|368
|68
|1
|437
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2817
|7377
|447
|10641
|20
|Maharashtra
|51392
|49346
|3830
|104568
|21
|Manipur
|358
|91
|0
|449
|22
|Meghalaya
|21
|22
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|106
|1
|0
|107
|24
|Nagaland
|87
|76
|0
|163
|25
|Odisha
|1119
|2594
|10
|3723
|26
|Puducherry
|92
|82
|2
|176
|27
|Punjab
|671
|2327
|65
|3063
|28
|Rajasthan
|2782
|9337
|282
|12401
|29
|Sikkim
|59
|4
|0
|63
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|18881
|23409
|397
|42687
|31
|Telangana
|2203
|2352
|182
|4737
|32
|Tripura
|730
|315
|1
|1046
|33
|Uttarakhand
|685
|1077
|23
|1785
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4858
|7875
|385
|13118
|35
|West Bengal
|5693
|4542
|463
|10698
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7436
|7436
|Total#
|149348
|162379
|9195
|320922
India has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases among 10 nations worst-hit by coronavirus. However, the recovery rate in India also increased to 50.59 percent.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with ministers and officials to review the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said in a statement. They discussed the situation in the states and Union Territories, including Delhi, where coronavirus cases have been rising.