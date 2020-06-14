India sees another highest single-day spike of 11929 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases; total tally at 3.20 lakh

New Delhi: India on Sunday (June 14, 2020) recorded more than 11,000 cases in the last 24 hours making it the highest jump recorded in a day since the coronavirus outbreak. The total tally crossed 3.20 lakh on and the death toll was at 9,195.

As per the Ministry of Health data, total coronavirus cases in India stand at 3,20,922 including 1,49,348 active cases, 1,62,379 cured/discharged/migrated and 9195 deaths.

Of the 311 more deaths, 113 were from Maharashtra, followed by 57 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat and 30 in Tamil Nadu.

There were 20 more fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Rajasthan. Haryana and Telangana registered eight more coronavirus deaths each, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar.

Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand reported two deaths each. Of the total 9,195 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,830 fatalities, followed 1,448 by Gujarat and 1,271 in Delhi.

Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India:

No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38 2 Andhra Pradesh 2688 3195 82 5965 3 Arunachal Pradesh 83 4 0 87 4 Assam 2126 1584 8 3718 5 Bihar 2295 3956 39 6290 6 Chandigarh 54 286 5 345 7 Chhattisgarh 875 631 6 1512 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 33 2 0 35 9 Delhi 22742 14945 1271 38958 10 Goa 453 70 0 523 11 Gujarat 5707 15883 1448 23038 12 Haryana 3868 2803 78 6749 13 Himachal Pradesh 183 313 6 502 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2554 2269 55 4878 15 Jharkhand 887 816 8 1711 16 Karnataka 3095 3648 81 6824 17 Kerala 1342 1046 19 2407 18 Ladakh 368 68 1 437 19 Madhya Pradesh 2817 7377 447 10641 20 Maharashtra 51392 49346 3830 104568 21 Manipur 358 91 0 449 22 Meghalaya 21 22 1 44 23 Mizoram 106 1 0 107 24 Nagaland 87 76 0 163 25 Odisha 1119 2594 10 3723 26 Puducherry 92 82 2 176 27 Punjab 671 2327 65 3063 28 Rajasthan 2782 9337 282 12401 29 Sikkim 59 4 0 63 30 Tamil Nadu 18881 23409 397 42687 31 Telangana 2203 2352 182 4737 32 Tripura 730 315 1 1046 33 Uttarakhand 685 1077 23 1785 34 Uttar Pradesh 4858 7875 385 13118 35 West Bengal 5693 4542 463 10698 Cases being reassigned to states 7436 7436 Total# 149348 162379 9195 320922

India has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases among 10 nations worst-hit by coronavirus. However, the recovery rate in India also increased to 50.59 percent.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with ministers and officials to review the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said in a statement. They discussed the situation in the states and Union Territories, including Delhi, where coronavirus cases have been rising.