India strongly tackling border issue with China, will emerge stronger, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 28) addressed the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' and talked about the ongoing border issue with China, saying that India is tackling the issue with its neighbour and the country will emerge stronger.

"In Ladakh, those who challenged us were given an adequate response. Our braves made supreme sacrifice but did not let adversary prevail. We feel the pain of their loss. Their valour is India's strength," PM Modi said.

India bows to our brave martyrs. They have always kept India safe. Their valour will always be remembered. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/tVCRpssMdJ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 28, 2020

The prime minister said that the country will never forget the martyrdom of 20 soldiers who lost their lives while protecting the Indian borders from Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15. "The inner sense of pride that families feel on the supreme sacrifice of their brave sonstheir sentiment for the country, constitutes the true power, the might of the country. India bows to our brave martyrs. They have always kept India safe. Their valour will always be remembered," PM Modi said.

Without taking China's name, PM Modi sent a strong message to the Chinese government saying that India knows how to be a good friend but Indians are also strong enough to give a befitting reply when someone tries to mess with their sovereignty.

"The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders and sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories," he noted.

PM Modi also said that people from across the country are angry over what has happened in East Ladakh and many Indians have resolved to buy only local products and vowed to always remain vocal for local.