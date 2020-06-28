हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

India strongly tackling border issue with China, will emerge stronger, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 28) addressed the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' and talked about the ongoing border issue with China, saying that India is tackling the issue with its neighbour and the country will emerge stronger. 

India strongly tackling border issue with China, will emerge stronger, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 28) addressed the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' and talked about the ongoing border issue with China, saying that India is tackling the issue with its neighbour and the country will emerge stronger. 

"In Ladakh, those who challenged us were given an adequate response. Our braves made supreme sacrifice but did not let adversary prevail. We feel the pain of their loss. Their valour is India's strength," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said that the country will never forget the martyrdom of 20 soldiers who lost their lives while protecting the Indian borders from Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15. "The inner sense of pride that families feel on the supreme sacrifice of their brave sonstheir sentiment for the country, constitutes the true power, the might of the country. India bows to our brave martyrs. They have always kept India safe. Their valour will always be remembered," PM Modi said.

Without taking China's name, PM Modi sent a strong message to the Chinese government saying that India knows how to be a good friend but Indians are also strong enough to give a befitting reply when someone tries to mess with their sovereignty.

"The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders and sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories," he noted.

PM Modi also said that people from across the country are angry over what has happened in East Ladakh and many Indians have resolved to buy only local products and vowed to always remain vocal for local.

Tags:
Narendra Modiindia china border disputeModi ChinaModi China LadakhModi border dispute
Next
Story

Media should stop celebrating a 'festival' of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, says Sanjay Raut
  • 5,28,859Confirmed
  • 16,095Deaths

Full coverage

  • 98,01,958Confirmed
  • 4,94,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M42S

News 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day