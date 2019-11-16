close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Agni-II missile

India successfully conducts first night trial of nuclear-capable Agni-II missile

India on Saturday successfully conducted the first night trial of nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-II from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

India successfully conducts first night trial of nuclear-capable Agni-II missile
Image Credits: drdo.gov.in

Bhubaneswar: India on Saturday successfully conducted the first night trial of nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-II from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

The Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army test-fired the versatile surface-to-surface medium-range nuclear-capable missile from launching complex IV of the Integrated Test Range on Saturday evening, defence sources said.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile has already been inducted into the armed forces.

The 20-metre long, two-stage ballistic missile has a strike range of 2,000 km. It has a launch weight of 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg, the sources said.

Tags:
Agni-II missileballistic missileOdishaNuclear-capable
Next
Story

Parliament winter session to take up Citizenship Bill, 34 others

Must Watch

PT44M42S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Freedom' of misconduct against women journalists in JNU?