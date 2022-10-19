'India will emerge as world's defence manufacturing hub in next 25 years': Rajnath Singh at DefExpo22

Gandhinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the DefExpo 2022 reflects India`s strong resolve to safeguard the nation and said that the country would become a defence manufacturing hub for the world in the next 25 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated `DefExpo 2022` at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar today. With an aim to give impetus to the defence sector, India`s "biggest ever" defence exhibition - DefExpo 2022 is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Addressing the inaugural event, the Defence Minister said that Path to Pride is not just a theme of this Expo, but a new objective of New India. "In line with PM Modi`s vision to make India a strong, self-reliant nation, the theme of this Expo is `Path to Pride`.

Also Read: 'Defence Expo displaying the grand picture of New India', says PM Narendra Modi at DefExpo22 in Gandhinagar

Path to Pride is not just a theme of this Expo, but a new objective of New India," said Singh. "Organizing this Def-Expo at the beginning of `Amritkal`, reflects our strong resolve to safeguard the nation and become a defence manufacturing hub for the world in the next 25 years," he added.

अमृतकाल' के प्रारंभ में इस Def-Expo का आयोजन, अगले 25 वर्षों में राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा, और दुनिया के लिए defence manufacturing hub बनने के हमारे मजबूत संकल्प को दर्शाता है। Defence Expo, एक ‘आकांक्षी’ भारत, और 'आत्मनिर्भरता' की ओर आगे बढ़ रहे भारत का एक विशिष्ट प्रतीक है: RM — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 19, 2022

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister welcomed the delegates to an event of the capable and Aatmnirbhar Bharat both as a Prime Minister and as a son of Gujarat. Remarking on the organisation of the DefExpo2 2022, the Prime Minister said that it paints a picture of New India and its capabilities whose resolve is being forged at the time of Amrit Kaal. He further added that it is an amalgamation of the country`s development as well as states` cooperation. "It has the power and dreams of the youth, it has the resolve and capabilities of the youth. It has hopes for the world and opportunities for friendly nations." the Prime Minister said.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa at DefExpo22

Underlining the uniqueness of this edition of Defexpo, the Prime Minister said "this is the first defence expo where only Indian companies are participating and it features only Made in India equipment."He announced "From the land of Iron Man, Sardar Patel we are setting an example of the capabilities of India before the world.

The Expo has more than 1300 exhibitors which include the India Defence Industry, some joint ventures associated with Indian Defence Industry, MSMEs and more than 100 startups."The Prime Minister remarked that it provides a glimpse of the capability and possibility of India in one single frame. He further informed that more than 400 MoUs are being signed for the first time ever.