'Defence Expo displaying the grand picture of New India', says PM Narendra Modi at DefExpo22 in Gandhingar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. While addressing the dignitaries, PM said, "DefExpo2022 is displaying a grand picture of the New India, the resolution for which was taken by us during Amrit Kaal. It has the nation's development, states' participation, youth power, young dreams, young courage&youth's capabilities." PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa at the inauguration ceremony. PM Modi is on on a two-day visit to poll bound Gujarat where he will also launch development projects worth Rs 15,670 crores in the Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Rajkot, Narmada and Tapi districts of the state.

"The biggest Defence Expo of the country so far has marked an emphatic beginning of a new future. I know that this has also caused inconvenience to some countries but several countries, with a positive mindset, have come with us: PM Modi at DefExpo2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat," PM Modi said.

"I'm delighted that when India is giving shape to these opportunities of the future, 53 African nations that are friends of India are standing shoulder to shoulder with us", he added.

To give impetus to the defence sector, India`s "biggest ever" defence exhibition - DefExpo 2022 is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This is the 12th edition of the event that has been organised on the theme `Path to Pride`.At the India Pavilion, Prime Minister unveiled HTT-40 - the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Expo, being held under the theme 'Path to Pride', will have the largest-ever participation in the exhibition. It will, for the first time, witness a defence exhibition held exclusively for Indian companies, including domestic subsidiaries of foreign firms, divisions of companies registered in India and exhibitors having joint ventures with Indian companies.

For the first time, States, and Union Territories (UTs) have been invited to set up pavilions at the event.