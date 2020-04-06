COVID-19 fight will be long one, will emerge victorious: PM Modi on BJP's foundation day

New Delhi: On the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party's 40th foundation day, PM Narendra Modi on Monday (April 6) addressed party workers, asking them to help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing and enable India to overcome COVID-19. In his address today, the Prime Minister also told the party workers that it will be a long fight against the Coronavirus and asked the people to not get tired or give up. He also asked the workers to ensure that nobody remains hungry during this crisis.

"We mark our party's 40th anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our party president JP Nadda-ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let's make India COVID-19-free," PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

"Whenever BJP has got the opportunity to serve, the party has focused on good governance and empowering the poor. In line with the party’s ethos, our Karyakartas have worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social service. We mark our party’s 40th anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our party president JP Nadda Ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let’s make India COVID-19 free," he added.

PM Modi said that India's proactive steps in tackling the pandemic has been praised by the World Health Organisation (WHO). "India's attempts to battle the COVID pandemic has set a new example to the world. India is one of the countries in the world that understood the seriousness of the situation and took timely steps to initiate a war against it. India took several decisions and tried its best to implement them on ground," he said.

The Prime Minister also stated that this will be a long battle against the deadly disease, in a hint towards the extension of the lockdown, and asked the BJP workers to net get tired or be defeated and instead, emerge victorious. "Today the goal of the country is one, the mission is one, and the resolution is one - victory in the fight against Corona epidemic," he said.

Applauding Indians for the unity they demonstrated by responding to the Prime Minister '9 pm-9minute' appeal, Modi said, "We experienced yesterday at 9 pm, the strength of togetherness of 130 crores people of our country," said PM Modi. He further praised the citizens of the country for their support to the lockdown imposed across India in the wake of coronavirus threat. The maturity shown by the people during the lockdown, in a large country like India, is unprecedented. No one could have imagined that the people will abide by this with such obedience and sense of service."

The Prime Minister continued saying, that the government has developed an Aarogya Setu app through which one can get information regarding the infected cases around them. "I request all of you to tell people about it, everyone should make sure that at least 40 others install it. They will get info through it about possibly infected cases around them. In these tough times, we have to ensure this," he added.

The Prime Minister also advised everyone to take necessary preventive measures and stay protected by adopting the mantra of social distancing."Always remember, whenever you go out your face should be covered, I say you should keep your face covered even at your homes. The mantra today for the whole world is social distancing and discipline," he added.