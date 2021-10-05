India witnesses lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in 209 days, active count declines further

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (October 5, 2021) morning informed that India recorded 18,346 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 209 days. With this, the total tally of coronavirus infections in the country has increased to 3,38,53,048. The active count has now declined to 2,52,902, the lowest in 201 days, the Union Health Ministry stated.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections, notably, has remained below 30,000 for 11 straight days now. A decrease of 11,556 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

#Unite2FightCorona ➡️ India's Active Caseload (2,52,902) constitute 0.75% of Total Cases. pic.twitter.com/fHh6ZQrhOu — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 5, 2021

The death toll, on the other hand, climbed to 4,49,260 with 263 fresh fatalities.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 72,51,419 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 91 crores.

70% adult population administered first dose

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that around seventy per cent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to officials, nearly 25 per cent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated in the country.

Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccination on 70% of the population. Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona pic.twitter.com/UIslHg8F09 — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 4, 2021

In September, the average daily vaccination in India was recorded at 79.08 lakh per day.

Mass gatherings can worsen possible third COVID-19 wave

Stressing on responsible travel, researchers have warned that a rise in population density driven by tourist arrivals or mass congregations due to social, religious or political events can lead to a surge in COVID-19 infections worsening an anticipated third wave scenario in selected states. Researchers said a holiday period can amplify a possible third wave peak by up to 103 per cent and cumulative incidence in that wave by 43 per cent.

The opinion piece was based on mathematical models 'Responsible travel to and within India during the COVID-19 pandemic' by Balram Bhargava, Samiran Panda and Sandip Mandal from ICMR.

