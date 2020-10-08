Indian Air Force Day 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, Rajnath Singh congratulate brave IAF warriors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings to the Indian Air Force on the 88th Air Force Day today.

The PM congratulated the 'brave warriors' with a tweet in Hindi which roughly translates to: "Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe, but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valor and dedication to protect Maa Bharati is inspiring everyone."

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

PM Modi shared a video of the IAF with his tweet.

Read | Indian Air Force Day 2020: Know why event is celebrated on October 8; date and time

On the ocassion, President Ram Nath too Kovind honoured the air warriors, veterans and the families of IAF saying that the nation remains indebted to their contribution in securing the skies.

President Kovind tweeted: "On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief."

"The ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force. Confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment and competence," he said in another tweet.

On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

Union Ministers of Defence and Home Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, respectively also extended their greetings to the IAF.

Singh said that the Centre is committed to enhancing its capabilities through modernisation and indigenisation. "My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020. Eighty-eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with," he said.

While Shah reiterated the Centre`s commitment towards the IAF.

He wrote: "Greetings on Indian Air Force day! From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, our brave Air Force personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. The Modi government is doing everything possible to keep our mighty air warriors roaring loud in the skies," Shah said.

Greetings on Indian Air Force day! From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, our brave Air Force personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. Modi govt is doing everything possible to keep our mighty air warriors roaring loud in the skies. pic.twitter.com/ioUCngM38i — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the IAF Day Parade is scheduled to take place at the Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad onOctober 8. Full-dress rehearsals were held on Wednesday by the various squadrons.

Live TV

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

(With inputs from agencies)