Indian Air Force Day 2020: Know why event is celebrated on October 8; date and time

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Day is celebrated every year on October 8 and on Thursday the IAF will proudly observe its 88th anniversary. On the occasion, a scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan (Ghaziabad) near Delhi.

IAF's frontline warplanes like Rafale, Su-30MKI, Apache, Tejas, 'Gajraj' will showcase its lethal firepower. 56 aircraft, including 19 fighters and seven transport aircraft along with 19 helicopters, would be taking part in aerial display during this year's Air Force Day Parade, according to a press release by the IAF.

The Rafale fighter aircraft would fly in the ‘Vijay’ formation along with the Jaguars and then in the ‘Transformer’ formation with the Sukhoi-30 MKI and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter aircraft during the IAF Day parade this year.

Date and time of the event: The Indian Air Force Day will be celebrated on October 8 (Thursday) at the Hindon Base in Ghaziabad. The ceremony usually starts at 8 am and continues till 11 am.

Why Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8? The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions. It was officially established as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire which honoured India's aviation service during World War II with the prefix Royal. After India gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1947, the name Royal Indian Air Force was kept and served in the name of Dominion of India. With the government's transition to a Republic in 1950, the prefix Royal was removed.

Since 1950 the IAF has been involved in four wars with neighbouring Pakistan and one with the People's Republic of China. Other major operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai. The IAF's mission expands beyond engagement with hostile forces, with the IAF participating in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

The IAF is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces and its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and to conduct aerial warfare during armed conflict. Its complement of personnel and aircraft assets ranks fourth amongst the air forces of the world. During the event, IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces are present. An air show by various aircraft is displayed by the pilots.

The President of India holds the rank of Supreme Commander of the IAF. The Chief of Air Staff, an air chief marshal, is a four-star officer and is responsible for the bulk of operational command of the Air Force. There is never more than one serving ACM at any given time in the IAF.

However, this year the events related to Air Force Day celebrations have been scaled down due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The regular scheduled events related to veterans at Delhi/NCR has been cancelled.

