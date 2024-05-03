Constitution Park, a collaborative effort between the Indian Army and the Punit Balan Group, saw its grand opening in Pune this Monday. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Lt. Gen. Ajai Kumar Singh, GOC-in-C of the Southern Command, who emphasized the importance of upholding the duties enshrined in the Constitution for India's progress by 2047.

"The Indian Constitution holds a unique place globally, thanks to the visionaries who crafted it. Ours is the most extensive constitution globally, adaptable to our nation's evolving needs. It delineates our Fundamental Rights and underscores our Fundamental Duties. It's crucial for every citizen to understand their rights and fulfill their duties. Through this, we can realize the vision of a developed India by 2047," Lt. Gen. Singh said.

He further added, "The Constitution Park serves as a significant initiative by the Indian Army, particularly the Southern Command, to enlighten Puneites about their civic responsibilities."

Speaking on the occasion Punit Balan, President of Punit Balan Group, said, "I am deeply gratified to have been part of the initiative to develop the Constitution Park alongside the Indian Army. It is a tribute to the Constitution of India, the foundation of our nation."

Among the distinguished attendees were Punit Balan, President of the Punit Balan Group, Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan, President of Manikchand Oxyrich and the Manikchand Group, and Maj. Gen. Vikrant Naik, General Officer Commanding of the Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area.