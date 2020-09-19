हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Indian Army busts terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

A cordon and search operation was launched in Chak Kigam village of the district.

Indian Army busts terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kupwara district

The Indian Army on Friday busted a terror hideout along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. A cordon and search operation was launched in Chak Kigam village of the district.

The operation was launched after the Army received specific inputs and during the search, arms were recovered in the border district. The search was conducted in the general area of Chak Kigam in the afternoon. The search party recovered one AK- 47 rifle, UBGL and some grenades.

A statement read, "After receiving specific inputs, an operation was launched in General area of Chak Kigam area this afternoon. During the search, a terror hideout was busted by the search party and one AK- 47 rifle and UBGL and some grenades were recovered."

Jammu and Kashmir terrorism
