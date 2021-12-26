Indian Army rescues stranded tourists in Sikkim

Kolkata: As many as 1027 tourists stranded in several parts of Sikkim were rescued by the Indian Army on Sunday. (December 26)

Since December 25, parts of East Sikkim bordering China - Nathu La and Tsomgo received snow resulting in vehicles and tourists being stranded in the region.

"On 25 Dec 2021, approx 1027 tourists who had been stuck in the upper reaches of East Sikkim near the China Border at Nathu La following heavy snow on Saturday were rescued by the Indian Army," said the statement of Indian Army.

Army personnel of Black Cat Division posted in the area intervened, rescued the tourists in army vehicles and shifted them to Military camp located near 17 Mile. All the tourists were provided with accommodation, hot meals, warm clothing and critical medical support.

“After the heavy snowfall, the vehicles started skidding on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg that connects these areas with Gangtok. Altogether, there were approx 1027 tourists in 120 vehicles, who got stranded over a stretch of 15 Kilometres,” added the statement.

Severe snowfall had occurred in areas of Nathu La, Tsomgo Lake and adjoining areas on Saturday afternoon, bringing down the temperature to sub Zero levels. Parts of North and East Sikkim received the season’s first snowfall and saw a huge number of tourists thronging the states after the government opened its doors for tourists.

