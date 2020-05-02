हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Indian Army traps terrorists inside house in J&K's Handwara, encounter on

The Indian Army has been conducting a massive search operation in the jungles and villages of Handwara for the last few days after a large group of terrorists were spotted.

Indian Army traps terrorists inside house in J&amp;K&#039;s Handwara, encounter on

In a major encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara, the Indian Army has trapped a group of terrorists in a couple of houses and a fierce gunbattle in on.

The Indian Army has been conducting a massive search operation in the jungles and villages of Handwara for the last few days after a large group of terrorists were spotted. On Saturday afternoon, the troops surrounded a couple of houses in the area after intelligence reports of the terrorists hiding inside.    

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir terrorismJammu and Kashmir terroristsIndian Army
Next
Story

Lokpal member A K Tripathi died on Saturday nearly a month after testing coronavirus COVID-19 positive
Corona Meter
  • 37776Confirmed
  • 10018Discharged
  • 1223Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M30S

Corona 20-20: Watch top 20 coronavirus news stories of the day