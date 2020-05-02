Indian Army traps terrorists inside house in J&K's Handwara, encounter on

In a major encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara, the Indian Army has trapped a group of terrorists in a couple of houses and a fierce gunbattle in on.

The Indian Army has been conducting a massive search operation in the jungles and villages of Handwara for the last few days after a large group of terrorists were spotted. On Saturday afternoon, the troops surrounded a couple of houses in the area after intelligence reports of the terrorists hiding inside.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.