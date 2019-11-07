Indian Railway recruitment: 47.45 lakh candidates appeared for Assistant Loco Pilots & Technicians examination

Indian Railways has successfully conducted one of the largest recruitment exercises in the world. As many as 47.45 lakh candidates appeared for the examination to appoint over 64,000 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians.

According to reports, about 1.17 crore candidates appeared for over 63,000 posts in Level I posts, erstwhile known as Group D services. 24.75 lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment of over 13,500 posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical Metallurgy Assistant (CMA).

Indian Railway maintained the highest possible level of measures for security and probity during the recruitment process, besides incorporating IT-enabled features in the examination process, where no two question papers were alike.

The recruitment drive was organized and managed by 21 Regional Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) for all the regions. The 21 Railway Zones are: Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Only Indian nationals were allowed to apply for the RRB ALP 2019. The candidates were required to be 10th pass along with ITI Certification (approved by NCVT / SCVT), or Diploma Engineering except for CSE or Civil disciplines.

The applicants from the age group of 18 to 30 year olds were allowed to submit their applications. OBC candidates were given age relaxation for 3 years, while SC/ST candidates were allowed a relaxation of 5 years in upper age limit.