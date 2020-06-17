Indian Railways deploys 960 COVID care coaches in Delhi, UP, MP, Andhra, Telangana

New Delhi: Indian Railways has deployed a total of 960 COVID care coaches in 5 states - Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

Out of total 960 COVID care coaches, 503 COVID care coaches have been deployed in the national capital, 20 in Andhra Pradesh, 60 in Telangana, 372 in Uttar Pradesh and 5 in Madhya Pradesh.

Sustaining the fight against COVID-19, Indian Railways is making an all-out effort to supplement the health care efforts of State Governments.

Indian Railways has geared up to provide its 5231 COVID care coaches to the States. Zonal Railways have converted these coaches as COVID care Centres to be used for very mild / mild cases.

In Delhi, 503 COVID care coaches are deployed at 9 locations. 50 COVID Care coaches are deployed at Shakurbasti, 267 at Anand Vihar, 21 at Delhi Safdarjung, 50 at Delhi Sarai Rohilla, 33 at Delhi Cant, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 13 at Delhi Shahadra, 13 at Tughlakabad and 26 at Patel Nagar.

In Uttar Pradesh, 372 COVID care coaches have been deployed at 23 different locations i.e. Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Lucknow, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Faizabad, Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Subedarganj, Kanpur, Jhansi, Jhansi Workshop, Agra, Nakha Jungle, Gonda, Nautanwa, Bahraich, Varanasi City, Manduadih, Mau, Bhatni, Bareilly City, Farrukhabad and Kasganj.

In Madhya Pradesh, a total of 5 COVID care coaches are deployed at Gwalior.

In Andhra Pradesh, total 20 COVID care coaches are deployed at Vijayawada while in Telangana, a total of 60 COVID care coaches are deployed at 3 different locations -- Secunderabad, Kachguda and Adilabad.



Railways will deploy 2 liaison officers for each location of coaches to assist the State Government officials.

All efforts are being made to reduce the heat in the coaches in the given weather conditions. Railways to assist State Government in all possible manners to help in care of COVID-19 patients.