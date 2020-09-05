हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Indian Railways to conduct exams to fill 1,40,640 vacancies from December 15, full schedule to be released soon

The Railways has reportedly received around 2.42 crore applications against the 1,40,640 vacancies.

Indian Railways to conduct exams to fill 1,40,640 vacancies from December 15, full schedule to be released soon
File Photo

New Delhi: Ending the speculations revolving around the Indian Railways entrance examinations, the Railways has decided to conduct the exams for over 1,40,640 job vacancies from December 15, 2020.

The Railways has reportedly received around 2.42 crore applications against the 1,40,640 vacancies.

As per reports, the scrutiny process has been done and the exams will be computer-based.

There are vacancies in three categories in the Railways for which they had received the applications before COVID-19 outbreak. The railways couldn't conduct examinations due to coronavirus induced lockdowns.

Notably, the Centre after protected discussions, debates, and litigations, has started conducting the JEE Main exams from September 1, after it was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken several measures to keep in mind the safety of the students amid coronavirus and has reportedly increased the number of examination centres from 570 to 660. 

Around 8.58 lakh students have registered for the JEE main exams this year.

The NTA will also conduct the NEET exams from next weekend.

Earlier on September 4, the Apex Court refused to entertain the review petition filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states who were seeking a review of the top court's August 17 order to conduct NEET-UG and JEE (Main) examinations.

The ministers in their plea had claimed that the top court order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysRailways jobsRailwaysCoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus news
Next
Story

Indian Railways will run 80 new special trains from September 12, says Rail Board Chairman VK Yadav
  • 40,23,179Confirmed
  • 69,561Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M32S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Raut's 'Twitter War'