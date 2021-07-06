Indian Railways to run 72 Ganesh Chaturthi festival special trains, bookings to start from July 8

New Delhi: Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Indian Railways has announced to run 72 special trains in order to clear the extra rush of passengers. The Ganapati Festival Special trains will be run by the Central Railway between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Panvel and Sawantwadi Road / Ratnagiri.

The bookings for these specials trains will start from July 8 at all PRS centres and on www.irctc.co.in.

This is to be noted that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these trains adhering to all COVID-19 norms and SOPs.

Check the complete list of special trains:

CSMT-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special (36 trips)

The Central Railway said that the 01227 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hours daily from September 5 to September 22 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 14.00 hours the same day. The 01228 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 14.40 hours daily from September 5 to September 22 and arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.35 hours the next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

CSMT-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special (10 trips)

01229 bi-weekly special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Monday and Friday at 13.10 hours from September 6 to September 20 and arrive at Ratnagiri at 22.35 hours the same day.

01230 bi-weekly special will leave Ratnagiri every Sunday and Thursday at 23.30 hours from September 9 to September 23 and arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08.20 hours the next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane(only for 01229), Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road,

Panvel-Sawantwadi Road Tri-weekly Special (16 trips)

01231 tri-weekly special will leave Panvel every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 08.00 hours from September 7 to September 22 and arrive at the Sawantwadi Road at 20.00 hours the same day.

01232 tri-weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 20.45 hours from September 7 to September 22 and arrive at Panvel at 07.10 hours the next day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Panvel-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special (10 trips)

01233 bi-weekly special will leave Panvel every Thursday and Sunday at 08.00 hours from September 9 to September 23 and arrive at Ratnagiri at 15.40 hours the same day.

01234 bi-weekly special will leave Ratnagiri every Monday and Friday at 23.30 hours from September 6 to September 20 and arrive at Panvel at 06.00 hours the next day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.



