Indian Railways to use radio-frequency identification tags for tracking goods train

In a step towards advancing the railway tracking system, The Indian Railways will use radio-frequency identification tags (RFID) for tracking of wagons. The RFID devices will make it easier for the railways to know the exact position of wagons, locomotives, and coaches.

Currently, such data is maintained manually, which leaves multiple scope for errors. While the RFID tag will be fitted in the rolling stock, trackside readers will be installed at stations and key points along the tracks to read the tag from a distance of about two meters and transmit the wagon identity over a network to a central computer. Using this method each moving wagon can be identified and its movement tracked.

Currently, 23,000 wagons have been covered under the RFID project. However, the COVID-19 situation has slowed down progress in this project by the Indian railways. 

The Railways aim to use RFID in all wagons by December 22. The main purpose of introducing RFID in goods train is the 

With the introduction of RFID, the issue of shortage of wagons, locomotives and coaches is expected to be addressed in a more transparent and expeditious manner.

Radio-frequency identification uses electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects. The radio transponder in the RFID tags helps in tracking the object.
 

Indian Railwaysradio-frequency identification tagsgoods train
