India's coronavirus COVID-19 related mortality rate at 3.1% better than world's 7%

New Delhi: With less than a week of the coronavirus COVID-19 induced lockdown remaining, India has so far reported 826 deaths with a mortality rate of 3.1 per cent while world wide it is 7 per cent.

The recovery rate in India has been steadily increasing and has gone up to 22% which is much better than other countries of the world. So far, in India as many as 5,913 people have been cured of the COVID-19 infection.

Also, the doubling rate of infected patients is constantly improving, currently it is 10.5 days.

According to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, the lockdown imposed since midnight of March 25 has helped in preventing further spread of infections and cluster management of segregating areas into containment zones were also very helpful in dealing with a critical situation.

There are over 280 districts that has not reported a single case of coronavirus infection while no new case of COVID-19 infection has been reported from 64 districts in the last one week. No new cases have come to light in atleast 48 districts since the past 14 days and as many as 33 districts have no new case of corona infection in the last 21 days. Atleast 18 districts have not had a new case of infection in 28 days.

In the matter of taking adequate protection against the virus, there are over 100 manufacturers producing PPE kits. While 10 manufacturers are manufacturing the N95 masks which is used by doctors and other health care workers who are attending the COVID-19 patients. In India, nine manufacturers are busy making 59,000 ventilators.

It has been found that only 2.17 per cent of coronavirus infected patients need to be kept in the ICU while only 1.29% needs oxygen support. Also, only 0.36% people have needed ventilators so far.

The Health Minister has claimed that India is moving towards winning the war against coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 in India climbed to 826 whereas the total number of positive cases rose to 26,917 on Sunday (April 26). Since Saturday, at least 47 deaths have been reported from across the country with 1,975 new cases.

Globally, more than 29 lakh people have been infected with over 2 lakh fatalities reported.