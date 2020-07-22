India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 63%, Delhi tops with over 83%

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry in a press release on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) informed that India has recorded the highest ever number of recoveries in the last 24 hours. With as many as 28,472 patients getting discharged the total number of recoveries is more than 7.5 lakh.

The recovery rate in India is over 63%, while in 19 States/ UTs the recovery rate is higher than 63.13%. Delhi tops the chart with the highest number of recoveries at 84.83% followed by Ladakh and Telangana with 84.31% and 78.37%, respectively.

Other states and UT's on the list are: Haryana with 76.29%, A&N Islands with 75.00%, Rajasthan with 72.50%, Gujarat with 72.30%, Chhattisgarh with 71.81%, Assam with 71.05%, Odisha with 70.96%, Tamil Nadu with 70.12%, Manipur with 69.48%, Chandigarh with 68.97% and Uttarakhand with 67.99%.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded a spike of 37,724 cases and 648 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally mounted to 11,92,915 which includes 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested a the total of 1,47,24, 546 samples till July 21 including 3,43,243 samples tested yesterday.