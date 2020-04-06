India's worst-hit coronavirus COVID-19 districts; list here

New Delhi: India has been under complete lockdown since March 24 midnight for three weeks to stop the coronavirus COVID-19 from spreading. Even though the population of over 130-crore has been restricted to their homes for 13 days now, the last week has seen a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, coronavirus has infected 4,067 people as of 9 am IST on Monday (April 6, 2020). The virus, first reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019, has taken over 109 Indian lives.
India's confirmed coronavirus cases jumped from 1,834 on April 1 to 4,067 by 9 AM on April 6 whereas the death toll increased from 41 on April 1 to 109 by the morning of April 6.
According to the Health Ministry, 63 per cent of the deaths have been reported among people over 60 years age, 30 per cent in age bracket of 40 to 60 years and 7 per cent victims were below 40 years age.
We have compiled here the list of the total COVID-19 cases in India till 9 AM on April 6 and the 20 worst-hit coronavirus districts across the country.
|DATE
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES
|DEATHS
|April 1
|1,834
|41
|April 2
|2,069
|53
|April 3
|2,547
|62
|April 4
|3,072
|75
|April 5
|3,577
|83
|April 6
|4,067
|109
|Serial
No.
|STATE/UT
|DISTRICT
|CASES
|1
|Delhi
|South Delhi
|320
|2
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai
|298
|3
|Kerala
|Kasaragod
|136
|4
|Telangana
|Hyderabad
|113
|5
|Madhya Pradesh
|Indore
|110
|6
|Tamil Nadu
|Chennai
|81
|7
|Maharashtra
|Pune
|62
|8
|Uttar Pradesh
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|55
|9
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur
|54
|10
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad
|53
|11
|Telangana
|Yadadri
|52
|12
|Kerala
|Kannur
|52
|13
|Uttar Pradesh
|Agra
|44
|14
|Tamil Nadu
|Dindigul
|43
|15
|Tamil Nadu
|Tirunelveli
|36
|16
|Karnataka
|Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
|33
|17
|Tamil Nadu
|Erode
|32
|18
|Andhra Pradesh
|Nellore
|32
|19
|Andhra Pradesh
|Guntur
|30
|20
|West Bengal
|Kolkata
|29
|21
|Haryana
|Gurgaon
|29
|22
|Tamil Nadu
|Coimbatore
|29
|23
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Srinagar
|28
|24
|Andhra Pradesh
|Krishna
|27
|25
|Karnataka
|Mysuru
|27
|26
|Rajasthan
|Bhilwara
|27
|27
|Rajasthan
|Evacuees from Iran
|27
|28
|Delhi
|Shahdara
|26
|29
|Delhi
|South-east
|26
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|Meerut
|25
|31
|Kerala
|Ernakulam
|24
|32
|Maharashtra
|Sangli
|24
|33
|Andhra Pradesh
|Kadapa
|23
|34
|Delhi
|West Delhi
|23
|35
|Maharashtra
|Thane
|23
|36
|Telangana
|Warangal
|22
|37
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru
|22
|38
|Tamil Nadu
|Namakkal
|21
|39
|Tamil Nadu
|Theni
|21
|40
|Andhra Pradesh
|Prakasam
|21
|41
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai Sub Urban
|21
|42
|Tamil Nadu
|Karur
|20
|43
|Delhi
|North Delhi
|19
|44
|Madhya Pradesh
|Bhopal
|19
|45
|Punjab
|Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar)
|19
|46
|Telangana
|Nizamabad
|18
|47
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|18
|48
|Delhi
|Central Delhi
|18
|49
|Maharashtra
|Nagpur
|18
|50
|Tamil Nadu
|Chengalpattu
|18
|51
|Telangana
|Karimnagar
|17
|52
|Delhi
|New Delhi
|17
|53
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Bandipora
|17
|54
|Maharashtra
|Ahmednagar
|17
|55
|Rajasthan
|Jodhpur
|17
|56
|Telangana
|Hyderabad Rural (Ranga Reddy)
|16
|57
|Delhi
|East Delhi
|16
|58
|Delhi
|South-west Delhi
|16
|59
|Rajasthan
|Tonk
|16
|60
|Tamil Nadu
|Madurai
|15
|61
|Telangana
|Medchal
|15
|62
|Andhra Pradesh
|Visakhapatnam
|15
While 4,067 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world's second-most populous country, around 291 people have also been cured/discharged.
Earlier on Monday, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria while talking to Zee Media expressed concern over the rising cases of COVID-19 in India and indicated that the nation-wide lockdown may continue in hotspots of the deadly virus.
Dr Guleria also said that the coronavirus cases have increased in the hotspot and the need of the hour is to confine it to these places only and efforts should be taken contain the deadly virus from growing in other parts of the country.