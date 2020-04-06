हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

India's worst-hit coronavirus COVID-19 districts; list here

  


File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: India has been under complete lockdown since March 24 midnight for three weeks to stop the coronavirus COVID-19 from spreading. Even though the population of over 130-crore has been restricted to their homes for 13 days now, the last week has seen a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, coronavirus has infected 4,067 people as of 9 am IST on Monday (April 6, 2020). The virus, first reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019, has taken over 109 Indian lives.

India's confirmed coronavirus cases jumped from 1,834 on April 1 to 4,067 by 9 AM on April 6 whereas the death toll increased from 41 on April 1 to 109 by the morning of April 6. 

According to the Health Ministry, 63 per cent of the deaths have been reported among people over 60 years age, 30 per cent in age bracket of 40 to 60 years and 7 per cent victims were below 40 years age.

We have compiled here the list of the total COVID-19 cases in India till 9 AM on April 6 and the 20 worst-hit coronavirus districts across the country.

DATE TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES DEATHS
April 1 1,834 41
April 2 2,069 53
April 3 2,547 62
April 4 3,072 75
April 5 3,577 83
April 6 4,067 109

 

Districts with most COVID-19 cases
Serial
No.		 STATE/UT DISTRICT CASES
1 Delhi South Delhi 320
2 Maharashtra Mumbai 298
3 Kerala Kasaragod 136
4 Telangana Hyderabad 113
5 Madhya Pradesh Indore 110
6 Tamil Nadu Chennai 81
7 Maharashtra Pune 62
8 Uttar Pradesh Gautam Budh Nagar 55
9 Rajasthan Jaipur 54
10 Gujarat Ahmedabad 53
11 Telangana Yadadri 52
12 Kerala Kannur 52
13 Uttar Pradesh Agra 44
14 Tamil Nadu Dindigul 43
15 Tamil Nadu Tirunelveli 36
16 Karnataka Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike 33
17 Tamil Nadu Erode 32
18 Andhra Pradesh Nellore 32
19 Andhra Pradesh Guntur 30
20 West Bengal Kolkata 29

 

21 Haryana Gurgaon 29
22 Tamil Nadu Coimbatore 29
23 Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 28
24 Andhra Pradesh Krishna 27
25 Karnataka Mysuru 27
26 Rajasthan Bhilwara 27
27 Rajasthan Evacuees from Iran 27
28 Delhi Shahdara 26
29 Delhi South-east 26
30 Uttar Pradesh Meerut 25
31 Kerala Ernakulam 24
32 Maharashtra Sangli 24
33 Andhra Pradesh Kadapa 23
34 Delhi West Delhi  23
35 Maharashtra Thane 23
36 Telangana Warangal 22
37 Karnataka Bengaluru  22
38 Tamil Nadu Namakkal 21
39 Tamil Nadu Theni 21
40 Andhra Pradesh Prakasam 21
41 Maharashtra Mumbai Sub Urban 21
42 Tamil Nadu Karur 20
43 Delhi  North Delhi 19
44 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 19
45 Punjab Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) 19
46 Telangana Nizamabad 18
47 Chandigarh Chandigarh 18
48 Delhi Central Delhi  18
49 Maharashtra Nagpur  18
50 Tamil Nadu Chengalpattu 18
51 Telangana Karimnagar 17
52 Delhi New Delhi 17
53 Jammu and Kashmir Bandipora 17
54 Maharashtra Ahmednagar 17
55 Rajasthan Jodhpur 17
56 Telangana Hyderabad Rural (Ranga Reddy) 16
57 Delhi East Delhi 16
58 Delhi South-west Delhi 16
59 Rajasthan Tonk 16
60 Tamil Nadu Madurai 15
61 Telangana Medchal 15
62 Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam 15

While 4,067 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world's second-most populous country, around 291 people have also been cured/discharged.

Earlier on Monday, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria while talking to Zee Media expressed concern over the rising cases of COVID-19 in India and indicated that the nation-wide lockdown may continue in hotspots of the deadly virus. 

Dr Guleria also said that the coronavirus cases have increased in the hotspot and the need of the hour is to confine it to these places only and efforts should be taken contain the deadly virus from growing in other parts of the country.

