India's worst-hit coronavirus COVID-19 districts; list here

New Delhi: India has been under complete lockdown since March 24 midnight for three weeks to stop the coronavirus COVID-19 from spreading. Even though the population of over 130-crore has been restricted to their homes for 13 days now, the last week has seen a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, coronavirus has infected 4,067 people as of 9 am IST on Monday (April 6, 2020). The virus, first reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019, has taken over 109 Indian lives.

India's confirmed coronavirus cases jumped from 1,834 on April 1 to 4,067 by 9 AM on April 6 whereas the death toll increased from 41 on April 1 to 109 by the morning of April 6.

According to the Health Ministry, 63 per cent of the deaths have been reported among people over 60 years age, 30 per cent in age bracket of 40 to 60 years and 7 per cent victims were below 40 years age.

We have compiled here the list of the total COVID-19 cases in India till 9 AM on April 6 and the 20 worst-hit coronavirus districts across the country.

DATE TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES DEATHS April 1 1,834 41 April 2 2,069 53 April 3 2,547 62 April 4 3,072 75 April 5 3,577 83 April 6 4,067 109

Districts with most COVID-19 cases Serial

No. STATE/UT DISTRICT CASES 1 Delhi South Delhi 320 2 Maharashtra Mumbai 298 3 Kerala Kasaragod 136 4 Telangana Hyderabad 113 5 Madhya Pradesh Indore 110 6 Tamil Nadu Chennai 81 7 Maharashtra Pune 62 8 Uttar Pradesh Gautam Budh Nagar 55 9 Rajasthan Jaipur 54 10 Gujarat Ahmedabad 53 11 Telangana Yadadri 52 12 Kerala Kannur 52 13 Uttar Pradesh Agra 44 14 Tamil Nadu Dindigul 43 15 Tamil Nadu Tirunelveli 36 16 Karnataka Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike 33 17 Tamil Nadu Erode 32 18 Andhra Pradesh Nellore 32 19 Andhra Pradesh Guntur 30 20 West Bengal Kolkata 29

21 Haryana Gurgaon 29 22 Tamil Nadu Coimbatore 29 23 Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 28 24 Andhra Pradesh Krishna 27 25 Karnataka Mysuru 27 26 Rajasthan Bhilwara 27 27 Rajasthan Evacuees from Iran 27 28 Delhi Shahdara 26 29 Delhi South-east 26 30 Uttar Pradesh Meerut 25 31 Kerala Ernakulam 24 32 Maharashtra Sangli 24 33 Andhra Pradesh Kadapa 23 34 Delhi West Delhi 23 35 Maharashtra Thane 23 36 Telangana Warangal 22 37 Karnataka Bengaluru 22 38 Tamil Nadu Namakkal 21 39 Tamil Nadu Theni 21 40 Andhra Pradesh Prakasam 21 41 Maharashtra Mumbai Sub Urban 21 42 Tamil Nadu Karur 20 43 Delhi North Delhi 19 44 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 19 45 Punjab Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) 19 46 Telangana Nizamabad 18 47 Chandigarh Chandigarh 18 48 Delhi Central Delhi 18 49 Maharashtra Nagpur 18 50 Tamil Nadu Chengalpattu 18 51 Telangana Karimnagar 17 52 Delhi New Delhi 17 53 Jammu and Kashmir Bandipora 17 54 Maharashtra Ahmednagar 17 55 Rajasthan Jodhpur 17 56 Telangana Hyderabad Rural (Ranga Reddy) 16 57 Delhi East Delhi 16 58 Delhi South-west Delhi 16 59 Rajasthan Tonk 16 60 Tamil Nadu Madurai 15 61 Telangana Medchal 15 62 Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam 15

While 4,067 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world's second-most populous country, around 291 people have also been cured/discharged.

Earlier on Monday, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria while talking to Zee Media expressed concern over the rising cases of COVID-19 in India and indicated that the nation-wide lockdown may continue in hotspots of the deadly virus.

Dr Guleria also said that the coronavirus cases have increased in the hotspot and the need of the hour is to confine it to these places only and efforts should be taken contain the deadly virus from growing in other parts of the country.